BELLINGHAM (AP) — A former Massachusetts middle school teacher has been sentenced to five years in jail for secretly recording a 14-year-old student using the bathroom.
The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports that 39-year-old Scott McDonald pleaded guilty to 14 counts of enticing a child under the age of 16 and 14 counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person.
Prosecutors say McDonald had been recording young males between the ages of 12 and adulthood in his home and at school since at least 2012.
McDonald says he’s glad someone turned him in because “it had to end.”
