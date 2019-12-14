Comments
BOSTON (AP) — Boston College has hired Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to be the Eagles’ head coach.
Hafley spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining the Buckeyes this year.
The 40-year-old New Jersey native has also coached in college at Rutgers and Pittsburgh.
Hafley, who coaches defensive backs, has helped turn around an Ohio State defense that struggled last year, but enters the College Football Playoff leading the nation in yards per play allowed.
