BOSTON (CBS) — Subaru is recalling nearly a quarter million vehicles because they can suddenly lose power while someone is driving. This is due to a faulty part in the engine that can let oil get into areas it shouldn’t.
Dealers will replace the faulty part and any parts damaged by the problem part at no cost, according to Consumer Reports.
The recall affects some 2018 Crosstrek SUVs, 2017 and 2018 Impreza hatchbacks and sedans, 2019 Forester and Ascent SUVs and the Crosstrek plug-in hybrid.
