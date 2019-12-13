Bill Belichick Shares Fond Memories Of Oakland Coliseum, The 'Black Hole'Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recalled some fond -- albeit interesting -- memories of the Oakland Coliseum.

Pastrnak The Unpredictable: Bruins Winger Is Dominating NHLDavid Pastrnak on the ice these days is like a dazzling young magician who isn't quite sure how his sleight of hand is going to work out.

Celtics Need To Start Executing Late In GamesAt 17-7, the Boston Celtics are in a pretty good spot. But things could have been better had the Celtics executed down the stretch the last two nights.

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Lefty Starter Martin PerezAfter losing Rick Porcello to the New York Mets, the Red Sox worked quick to find a replacement for their starting rotation.

Tom Brady Challenges Lamar Jackson To 40-Yard Dash -- With A CatchLamar Jackson has been doing a lot of damage with his arm and his legs this season, and on Thursday night, he made some NFL history. Tom Brady took some time to comment on that history -- and issue a challenge to the dynamic Ravens quarterback.