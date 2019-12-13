Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Harpoon Brewery and Samuel Adams Boston Brewery will be making donations to the Peter Frates Family Foundation. Frates, a Beverly native and renowned advocate for ALS research, died Monday.
The breweries pledged that one dollar per every pint sold on Friday will go to the foundation.
The idea was sparked by Kevin Youkilis, former Boston Red Sox player and owner of Loma Brewing Company, who asked breweries across the country to raise a pint in Frates’s honor.
The Peter Frates Family Foundation helps families who care for ALS patients. To make a direct donation, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.