BOSTON (Hoodline) – Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?
Hoodline rounded up Boston’s most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on December 15 – National Cupcake Day.
Choose wisely.
1. Georgetown Cupcake
Topping the list is Georgetown Cupcake. Located at 83 Newbury St. (between Clarendon and Berkeley streets) in Back Bay, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest-rated cupcake spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 802 reviews on Yelp.
2. Lulu’s Sweet Shoppe
Next up is North End’s Lulu’s Sweet Shoppe, situated at 28 Parmenter St. (between Richmond and Hanover streets). With four stars out of 325 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sweet Tooth
South Boston’s Sweet Tooth, located at 371 W. Broadway (between Church Avenue and E Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers cupcakes, custom cakes and more, four stars out of 219 reviews.
4. Sugar Bakery
Sugar Bakery, a bakery that offers cupcakes and desserts in West Roxbury, is another go-to, with four stars out of 167 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1884 Centre St. (between Hastings and Corey streets) to see for yourself.
5. Magnolia Bakery
Over in Haymarket, check out Magnolia Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, at 200-299 Faneuil Hall Marketplace.
