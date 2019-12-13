Comments
HAVERHILL (CBS) – A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man outside the Haverhill High School gym Friday night. The stabbing happened while a high school basketball game was in progress.
Police were called to the school at about 7:15 p.m. and found a man with a non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
A short time later, a juvenile male, from Haverhill, was arrested for the stabbing. His identity has not been released.
The suspect was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Haverhill Police remained at the school until the basketball game was over.
No other information has been released.
