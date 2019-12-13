



BOSTON (CBS) — Former Patriots second-round pick Cyrus Jones underwent open heart surgery this week, the 26-year-old shared on his Instagram account.

The procedure, which was for an anomalous coronary artery, was done on Thursday and was a success, according to the Baltimore Sun. An anomalous coronary artery is a congenial heart defect that causes an artery to grow in the wrong place.

Jones described his ordeal on social media, saying he lived his entire life with this condition.

“When my doctor told me I would need open heart surgery I couldn’t believe what he had just said. Especially for something that I had been living with my whole life. It took me some time to fully grasp what that meant,” Jones wrote. “Stuck in between wanting to feel sorry for myself, hopeless/angry at God, I had to make a decision. Would I bask in my misery and bow down to my situation or would I DECIDE? Decide to stand on faith or stand on negative thinking. So I made a decision!

“’God shall be my hope, my stay, my guide and lantern to my feet.’ When I say failure is not an option, it’s a prayer, an affirmation and an acknowledgment. God has brought my family and I this far, so much joy and so many blessings. This is just another opportunity for God to manifest in my life so that I can be an example of what faith with work can truly do. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with prayers and support. I Love and Appreciate you all,” he concluded.

It was a scary situation for Jones, who hasn’t been able to make his mark in the NFL after a successful career at the University of Alabama. He struggled to find a role on both the New England defense and special teams as a rookie after he was drafted 60th overall in 2016, and suffered a season-ending torn ACL and partially torn meniscus at the end of the 2017 preseason. He was released by New England ahead of the 2018 season.

Jones spent a few weeks on the Baltimore practice squad before the Patriots re-signed him, only to be released again in October. The Ravens claimed him, and he spent the rest of the season with his hometown team. He played a season and a half for the Ravens before being cut in November, and was claimed by the Broncos. Denver placed him on the reserve/non-football injury two weeks later.

But Friday’s news puts a lot in perspective in regards to Jones and his football career.