Gordon Hayward Probable Vs. 76ers, But Celtics Rule Out Marcus SmartIt sounds like Gordon Hayward will play Thursday night against the 76ers, one night after the Celtics forward got bashed in the face in Indiana.

Julian Edelman Returns To Patriots Practice On ThursdayBreathe a big sigh of relief, New England. Julian Edelman was back at Patriots practice on Thursday.

Al Horford Questionable In His Return To BostonAl Horford returns to Boston for the first time as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night. But he may not see the TD Garden floor.

Trent Green On Patriots: 'Defense & Special Teams Is Going To Have To Carry Them'The NFL on CBS analyst discusses the Patriots offensive issues and what the team will need to do moving forward to cover up those deficiencies.

NFL Recognizes 'Angst' With Pass Interference Rules, Will Evaluate In OffseasonAmid the concern and controversy over coaches challenges and video reviews of pass interference, the NFL plans a hard look at the rules adjustment instituted this season.