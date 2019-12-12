Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Many people are hitting the slopes this time of year, and one common concern is frostbite. But researchers have developed a new spray that could help stop frostbite in its tracks.
Frostbite literally freezes areas of the body with the least blood flow, most commonly on the tip of the nose, the ears, fingers and toes, and if not treated promptly, it can cause tissue death, requiring amputation.
But when it occurs, people are often in isolated areas without easy access to medical care.
Scientists in India have developed a cold-resistant spray gel that contains a blood thinner that improves blood flow. It also contains ibuprofen for pain relief.
When tested on rats, the treatment healed the injuries within 14 days.
You must log in to post a comment.