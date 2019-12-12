



WALTHAM (CBS) – Waltham High School junior Matthew De Oliveira is in a coma at a Burlington Hospital after a scooter crash. “They are expecting at least five weeks in the intensive care unit,” his father Alberto De Oliveira said.

The 18-year-old is recovering from a serious brain injury following a scooter crash over the weekend. Waltham Police say the driver stopped and the crash remains under investigation.

“It’s devastating because he’s a very helpful kid,” Alberto said.

Alberto works at an embroidery company with his wife. He’s still working to support his family while his wife stays at the hospital.

Alberto says the outpouring of support from the community is giving them strength. “There are no other place in the world that I would be than Waltham,” Alberto said.

The money raised from a GoFundMe page started by Alberto’s boss Kevin Meade will help with Matthew’s medical costs.

“We’re overwhelmed the family is overwhelmed with the support,” Meade said.

Matthew also works part-time at the screen printing shop in addition to being involved in the Army’s Junior ROTC program.

The family is originally from Brazil. Alberto said the second Matthew got his green card he went down to the recruiting center to learn more about how to enlist.

“I’m very proud that is all for him,” Alberto said. “He said I want to be the first on the family to wear the uniform.”

Alberto is asking for people to pray for his son and is confident he’ll make a full recovery. He says Matthew is a fighter and will follow his dreams to fight for his adopted country.