MASHPEE (CBS) – Two people were hospitalized after an early morning stabbing at a Mashpee condo. A Mashpee man has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with the crime.
It happened Thursday around 2:30 a.m. at the Sea Oaks Condominiums on Falmouth Road. Officers arrived on scene and said a combative man, later identified as 33-year-old Andrew Mrozinksi, charged at them.
After what police described as a “violent struggle,” Mrozinksi was taken into custody and brought to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. He was later released and remains in police custody.
Mashpee Police found a 70-year-old woman with stab wounds. She was taken by MedFlight to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence after he was also stabbed multiple times.
A 35-year-old man was also hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police said he was the victim of an assault.
Mrozinski has been charged with assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon among other charges.
The incident remains under investigation by local police and the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.
You must log in to post a comment.