BOSTON (CBS) – A popular bar near Fenway Park is closing for good. The Baseball Tavern announced Thursday that it’s shutting its doors soon after more than 50 years in business.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the soon closure of The Baseball Tavern,” owner Jim Rooney said. “Since 1963, we have been a Fenway tradition, serving up fun, smiles, and cold beer to our loyal customers.”
The four-story bar has a roofdeck that overlooks the ballpark and 30 big screen TVs.
Another bar on Boylston Street in the Fenway, Tony C’s, closed down on Dec. 1.
