BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston Police cruiser was involved in a serious crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Alford Street just after midnight.

Three vehicles were involved, including the police cruiser. It appears a black SUV hit the back of the cruiser and suffered heavy front-end damage.

A police cruiser was involved in a crash near the Encore Boston Harbor casino. (WBZ-TV)

The cruiser also appears to have crashed into a white Jeep.

Boston EMS told WBZ-TV that patients were transported to an area hospital. It was not clear how many, or if the officer was one of them.

It was dark and raining at the time of the crash, but it is not known if poor conditions contributed to the crash.

