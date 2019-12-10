Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – A woman was struck by a police cruiser on Main Street in Brockton Tuesday evening.
State Police say a Brockton Police officer was responding to an emergency call in a marked cruiser with its emergency system activated when the woman was hit.
The officer stopped and administered first aid. She was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.