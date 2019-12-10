BOSTON (CBS) — Rather than getting wrapped up in the latest accusations levied against the team, the New England Patriots spent their off-day on Tuesday spreading some holiday cheer. The Patriots hosted their 26th annual Children’s Holiday Party at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night, and several lucky players found themselves doing their best impression of a Christmas tree.
The Patriots welcomed 250 children in need from Salvation Army and community centers throughout New England for a night of food, holiday-themed games, and, of course, a visit from Santa Claus. Players played holiday-themed games with the children, served them dinner, and handed out gifts from the New England Patriots Foundation.
“Anytime we can take some time out of our day, come put a smile on their face is awesome,” said safety Terrence Brooks.
The highlight of the event, as always, was the “Build-A-Tree” game, where teams of children raced to decorate Patriots players with bows, garlands, ornaments and more to turn the players into Christmas trees.
You must log in to post a comment.