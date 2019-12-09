



BOSTON (CBS) — An outside safety review panel released 34 recommendations to increase T safety for riders and employees Monday. The panel was created after a fractured axle caused a Red Line train to derail in June.

The recommendations included identifying maintenance problems, increasing manpower, and prioritizing system evaluation. Many revolved around creating a better “safety culture,” such as defining what the leadership’s safety involvement expectations are and establishing a feedback loop for workers.

The panel said the MBTA should adopt the Federal Transit Administration’s Safety Management System as the T’s framework. The federal government requires the MBTA to have such a system in place by July 2020.

“This was an exhaustive, an exhaustive review of the T. We started back at the end of June and we looked at trying to gage ‘what is the safety culture at the T? Does all the activities within the agency actually support safety in a way that everybody benefits?” said panel member Carman Beyanko at a press conference Monday.

The panel looked extensively at accident and incident reports, procedures, and policies. Members looked at the facilities and rode the system’s trains.

“We found out that some of the preventative maintenance that you would expect to see anywhere on a mass transit system in America isn’t getting done, or isn’t getting done to the level and degree that we would expect it to. So there’s some catching up to do there,” said Beyanko.

The panel’s review summary said: “In general, the SRP found that the T’s approach to safety is questionable, which results in safety culture concerns. In almost every area we examined, deficiencies in policies, application of safety standards or industry best practices, and accountability were apparent…Our staff interviews and work in the field revealed that leadership feels somewhat defeated, helpless and in some cases hopeless. There is a general feeling that fiscal controls over the years may have gone too far, which coupled with staff cutting has resulted in the inability to accomplish required maintenance and inspections, or has hampered work keeping legacy system assets fully functional.”

According to Beyanko, the T also lacked in quality assurance and transparency.

The T has plans to bring in 200 new engineering and maintenance positions in order to help balance new projects with daily upkeep. Seventy people have already been hired.

“Many of the recommendations will require more investments and more manpower that’s why today’s report adds a new sense of urgency to the legislature to pass the $50 million that we filed for last spring in our supplemental budget requests to the legislature,” said Gov. Charlie Baker.

He emphasized the recommendations for the MBTA’s Fiscal and Management Control Board to have a seat that focuses “purely on safety and operations” and for them to cut down on the number yearly meetings to allow management to focus more on day-to-day tasks.

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, who was another panel member, stated, “The T is safe but the T can be safer…You improve safety, you will improve service. You improve safety, ridership will rise.”

He complimented Baker, saying “when there’s leadership at the top, the kind of leadership that Governor Baker has shown here for the T, this is going to happen. And it’s going to be better for the riders and better for the employees, and obviously better for the taxpayers.”

Baker said, “We’ve said repeatedly we’re focused on making the T more reliable and accessible for the riding public. Safety is the backbone of that commitment.”

The Commuter Rail received generally positive reviews from the board.