PLAINVILLE (CBS) – Police are investigating why a woman crawled out of the passenger side window of vehicle on Route 495 in Plainville – possibly while the car was moving.
The 26-year-old Taunton woman was found in the road with serious injuries early Sunday morning.
The driver– Joseph Monsini, 25, of Taunton – stayed at the scene. Police arrested Monsini for driving under the influence of alcohol.
The woman was transported to Rhode Island Hospital and is expected to survive.
