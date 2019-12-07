Comments
RAYNHAM (CBS) — A woman died after a three-car crash on Route 138 in Raynham Saturday night. Police responded to the scene at 7:30 p.m.
“Upon arrival, first responders used hydraulic machinery to extricate an adult female trapped inside one of the vehicles,” said police.
The woman was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center where she died. Her identity was not released at this time.
A man in the same car was also seriously injured.
Two other people in the two other cars were not hurt.
Route 138 was closed while police investigated. It is unclear what caused the crash.
