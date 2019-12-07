Comments
LYNN (CBS) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in Lynn Friday night, according to Lynn police.
Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing on the third floor of a home on Lewis Street just before 11 p.m.
Officers found a 42-year-old man unconscious with multiple stab wounds, police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition.
Jerome Childs, 52, has been arrested for assault with intent to murder in connection with the stabbing.
No further information has been released.
You must log in to post a comment.