



BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in his Hall of Fame career, Tom Brady is heading toward free agency. He never received a contract extension from the Patriots and will be an unrestricted free agent when the season ends, which has led to endless hours of speculation about his future with the franchise.

Add in some truly anemic performances from the New England offense, with a sprinkling of bitter Brady press conferences, and there’s a feeling around New England that this could be it for Brady and the team. Whether he retires or leaves New England to play elsewhere remains to be seen, but there is plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the GOAT.

Tom Brady Sr. has now weighed in on the situation, and made it clear that his son wants to keep playing. Tom Sr. has a tough time envisioning his son playing for anyone but the Patriots, but he said that decision won’t be Brady’s to make; it lies on the shoulders of head coach Bill Belichick.

“It’s hard for me to envision him playing somewhere else. He wants to play. But ultimately, it’s Bill’s decision. Nobody really knows. Bill doesn’t tip his hand,” Brady Sr. told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “There’s just been insinuations here and there. This is really kind of between those two. They got to decide what they want.”

Brady Sr. said if Belichick does decide to move on from his 42-year-old quarterback, there will be other suitors for the six-time Super Bowl champ.

“If Bill says he doesn’t want Tommy, and Tommy wants to play, well, Joe Montana went to Kansas City,” he said. “Just because Bill decides he wants to move on, that won’t dictate Tommy’s future. I’m sure there are a few other teams in the league that would want him.”

Tom Sr. has commented on his son’s future in the past, and a few years ago, he said he didn’t think it would end well between Brady and the Patriots. His comments on Friday appear to be setting up a Brady departure, though he’s making it clear that it’s not Brady’s preference.

All season, fans have been wondering if Brady will return in 2020. Now it appears they should be wondering if Belichick wants the quarterback back next year.