CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Kicker, New England Patriots, NFL, Nick Folk, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — After striking out on a waiver claim for Chase McLaughlin, the Patriots are looking back to a familiar face to fill their kicking void … provided he’s healthy.

The team will reportedly re-sign Nick Folk, just one week after releasing the veteran kicker after he required an appendectomy. That reunion, though, depends on Folk’s health.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the plans for the Patriots to re-sign Folk.

Shortly thereafter, head coach Bill Belichick did not confirm the Folk news at his Friday morning press conference. That led to Rapoport adding some qualifiers to his report.

Folk, 35, signed with the Patriots after the team released Mike Nugent. Folk played in three games for New England, hitting seven of nine field goals and going 3-for-3 on PATs. His two misses came on a rainy Sunday against Dallas.

When Folk needed an appendectomy last week, the team signed Kai Forbath, who missed a PAT in Houston on Sunday and was released on Monday.

The Patriots have been in a bit of a scramble mode this year, after losing Stephen Gostkowski to a season-ending hip injury after Week 4. The team first signed Nugent, then Folk, and then Forbath. The team reportedly put a waiver claim on McLaughlin this week, but he ended up going to the Colts, who have an injured kicker themselves in Adam Vinatieri.

Comments