



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Some of the best brews in the world can be found right here in New England. Wine Enthusiast’s list of the “Top 25 Beers Of 2019” features four breweries in the region – and Jack’s Abby in Framingham takes the No. 1 spot.

Jack’s Abby Bourbon Barrael-Aged Framinghammer ranks above the rest because it’s “an outstanding barrel-aged porter, with everything playing well together and in perfect harmony.”

“It’s big and bold right from the start, but pleasingly so, with robust, decadent aromas and flavors of roasted malt, dark chocolate and vanilla bean all hit by a warm overlay of baking spice and sweet oak,” Lauren Buzzeo writes. “The palate is silky smooth, with a round, creamy texture that’s complemented by mild, yet ample, carbonation and a hint of bittersweet cocoa. The finish is long and warming, with lingering tones of burnt brown sugar, sweet spice and molasses-soaked oak.”

The beer with a $10 price tag and 12% ABV gets a 95 out of 100 rating on Wine Enthusiast.

It goes without saying that we love our wine, but we also carry a special place in our hearts for beer. Over the last year our tasting team has sipped on some impressive suds, and we're excited to share the Top 25 Beers of 2019! #BestofYear Explore: ⁠https://t.co/yS5d5xMRGn pic.twitter.com/s8fhdYblt6 — Wine Enthusiast (@WineEnthusiast) December 4, 2019

Next on the list at No. 11 is Springdale Friends In Merlot Places, an oak-aged sour with “aromas of tart raspberry, cherry and balsamic.” You can get the beer right next door to Jack’s Abby at Springdale, which is an offshoot of the brewery.

Head up north to Freeport for a taste of Maine Beer Company Peeper, coming in 14th. The American pale ale is described by Wine Enthusiast as “classic, well-balanced and layered.”

And right behind it at No. 15 is Area Two Brett Noir from Stratford, Connecticut. This wild ale is fermented with Pinot Noir grapes.

Wine Enthusiast has been releasing the annual list since 2009 and says it represents “the most impressive, interesting and exciting beers we had the pleasure to review.”