LeBron James Forgot To Dribble, But The NBA Was Cool With ItLeBron James went for a casual stroll in Utah on Wednesday night. It's garnered a lot of attention because he did so with the basketball in his hand, and wasn't called for travel.

Roche's Fantasy Four Pack: Who To Start And Who To Sit In Week 14After a terrible week, let’s try to bounce back this week with a sleeper or two as we come down the home stretch of the NFL season.

Brown Scores 31 Points In Celtics' 112-93 Victory Over HeatJaylen Brown scored a season-high 31 points, Kemba Walker had 28 and the Boston Celtics beat the Miami Heat 112-93 on Wednesday night.

Stephon Gilmore Thinks He Could Play Wide Receiver: 'It Don't Look That Hard To Me'Stephon Gilmore is generally a quiet, soft-spoken guy. But lately, he's been more willing than ever to speak -- and speak with confidence.

With Chiefs Visiting Foxboro, Patriots' Defense Must Prove It's Worthy Of All-Time StatusIf the Patriots are to finish the season with a 14-2 record, thus giving them a chance to recapture the No. 1 seed if Baltimore drops one more game, then they're going to need their defense to carry them there. And that begins this week vs. the Chiefs.