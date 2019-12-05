CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – The Harvard men’s soccer team introduced its newest member during a ceremony Wednesday night.
Eight-year-old Charlie Peary of Needham was signed by the Crimson through Team IMPACT, a Boston-based non-profit that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams.
Charlie signed with the team and took a picture with the players.
The Harvard coaches believe the signing is good for everyone involved.
“It helps our guys as well to have a family,” said head coach Francesco D’Agostino. “Some of the guys come from different countries and further parts of the US. Having someone like Charlie and his family that come, it kind of grounds them a little bit which is nice as well.”
Charlie will now attend practices, games, team dinners and other events as an official member of the team.
