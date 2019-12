Willie McGinest Throws Cold Water On Tom Brady-To-Chargers SpeculationWhile the Brady-to-Chargers speculation has made the most sense, longtime friend of Brady and former teammate Willie McGinest has a message to all the speculators who can't help but speculate their speculation: Not so fast.

Matthew Slater Named Finalist For Art Rooney Sportsmanship AwardFor the first time in his 12-year career, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater is a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Patriots Likely Starting Third-String Center Vs. Chiefs, As Ted Karras Misses Second Straight PracticeIt's been a rough year for the Patriots' offensive line. And it's only getting rougher.

Hurley's Picks: Picking Perfect Playoff Matchups As NFL Season Enters Final QuarterThere's still a ton to be decided in both the AFC and NFC when it comes to shaping the playoff field. Sorting that out, and making Week 14 picks.

Patriots Playoff Tickets Go On Sale At Noon On ThursdayThe Patriots will clinch a playoff berth at some point in the near future, but before that happens, fans can grab their ticket to see their favorite team in the postseason.