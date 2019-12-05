MALDEN (CBS) – A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a package from a home just one day after Malden Police turned to the public for help identifying him in connection with a separate theft.
On Tuesday, Malden Police posted a photograph of a suspect who stole a package from the Holyoke and Stearns Street area of the city while holding a container of food in his other hand.
Police said the suspect was “going to be on Santa’s naughty list” and urged the man to turn himself in.
A day later, around 12:30 p.m. a witness called police to say they had seen a man steal from a porch. Police were nearby conducting surveillance where previous packages had been taken, and quickly converged to arrest 46-year-old Robert Beauchamp of Everett.
Malden Police said Beauchamp was wearing the same clothes he was wearing in the photo they shared of him allegedly stealing a package on Sunday.
Beauchamp was charged with receiving stolen property and larceny for both incidents. He was arraigned Thursday in Malden District Court Arraignment and transferred to Fall River to face drug charges.
Police urged residents to take precautions to prevent package thefts, which increase significantly during the holiday season.
