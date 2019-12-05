BOSTON (CBS/AP) — More than 60 members of the Latin Kings gang have been arrested in raids in the northeast, federal investigators in Massachusetts announced Thursday.
They’re facing charges ranging from racketeering to drug and firearms crimes. The arrests are the result of a five-year investigation by the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts Department of Correction.
“Starting at about 4 a.m. this morning, over 500 law enforement officers have arrested about 47 members of the Latin Kings in Boston, Lawrence, Lowell, Spinrgfield, Fitchburg, Chelsea, New Bedford and Worcester, targeting the leadership of the Latin Kings thorughout not only the cities and towns in Massachusetts but even in the Massachusetts Department of Corrections system,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a news conference in Boston.
There were also arrests made in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey.
SAC Joe Bonavolonta, US Attorney Andy Lelling & MA DOC Commissioner Carol Mici announce charges against 62 leaders & members of the Almighty Latin King & Queen Nation in MA, RI, CT & NJ in connection with 'Operation Throne Down,' the largest takedown in #FBI Boston's history. pic.twitter.com/7qJPTrDRYN
— FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) December 5, 2019
The Latin Kings are considered the oldest and largest predominantly Latino street gang, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
