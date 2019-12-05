Hurley's Picks: Picking Perfect Playoff Matchups As NFL Season Enters Final QuarterThere's still a ton to be decided in both the AFC and NFC when it comes to shaping the playoff field. Sorting that out, and making Week 14 picks.

Patriots Playoff Tickets Go On Sale At Noon On ThursdayThe Patriots will clinch a playoff berth at some point in the near future, but before that happens, fans can grab their ticket to see their favorite team in the postseason.

A Confident Jaylen Brown Blows Miami Heat A Kiss After Key 3-PointerJaylen Brown is turning into an extremely confident shooter for the Boston Celtics. There is even a little hint of cockiness when the fourth-year guard puts up his shots.

Jim Nantz: 'Don't See Any Reason Why Patriots-Chiefs Won't Be Another Nail-Biter'The two meetings between the Chiefs and Patriots last year were close, and lead NFL On CBS announcer Jim Nantz expects this Sunday's to be the same.

Patriots Reportedly Tried To Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlinThe Patriots still don't have a kicker, with their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs just three days away. But it isn't from a lack of trying.