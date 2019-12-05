CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash outside of a Harvard University dormitory early Thursday morning.
A car jumped the curb, crashed through a fence and into a tree on Massachusetts Avenue across from the Harvard book store just before 4 a.m. The driver and passenger were rushed to local hospitals.
Cambridge Police said the driver was later pronounced dead. The passenger has serious injuries. Their names have not been made public, but police told WBZ-TV both were men, one in his 20’s, the other in his 30’s.
There’s no word yet on what caused the crash, but the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office has joined the investigation.
Massachusetts Ave. was closed at Bow Street coming into Harvard Square for the investigation until just after 7 a.m.
