BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been nearly three full months since Antonio Brown has stepped on an NFL field. He’s getting a bit restless. And he misses his friends.

Always active on social media, the 31-year-old Brown has regularly been posting videos of himself working out, running routes, and trying his best to stay in football shape. Still, with just four weeks left in the regular season, Brown remains unemployed, after the Patriots released him following the publication of some threatening messages he sent to a woman who had accused him of an unwanted sexual advance in a Sports Illustrated story.

While no teams have come calling for Brown, he did some calling of his own via Instagram on Thursday afternoon. Brown posted a photo from September that he took with Brady, with a very simple caption: “Miss you big bro.”

Throughout Brown’s post-Patriots employment — even as Brown has lashed out against the NFL and/or Robert Kraft — Brady has continued to click the like button on a good number of the receiver’s post on Instagram. He’ll probably go ahead and double-tap this one as well, unless he doesn’t particularly like the angle.

Earlier on Thursday, Brown tweeted about his comeback.

Comeback greater than the setback — AB (@AB84) December 5, 2019

A few days earlier, Brown posted a video featuring highlights of him catching passes from Brady, with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” serving as the soundtrack.

On Sunday night, when the Patriots’ offense was struggling, Brown offered up his services to help out:

Rt to put AB in this game — AB (@AB84) December 2, 2019

Brown’s NFL present and future remains unknown, as the NFL has yet to come down with a ruling on its investigation into him, which was launched after a woman filed a civil suit against him, alleging sexual assault and rape. Because he is not currently signed to a team, he cannot be on the commissioner’s exempt list. But the NFL strongly suggested back in September that he would be placed on that list if a team did sign him. So, until the NFL makes a decision, Brown remains in NFL limbo, left to do nothing but run routes on high school fields and post memories on Instagram.