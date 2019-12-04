Comments
WAREHAM (CBS) – A hunter was shot in the shoulder Wednesday afternoon in Wareham.
It happened Around 2:30 p.m. in a wooded area on Charlotte Furnace Road.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene.
Wareham Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental and Environmental Police will handle the investigation. Both involved hunters were wearing their required orange clothing during the incident.
The hunter’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.
No further information is currently available.
You must log in to post a comment.