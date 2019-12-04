WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
Filed Under:Wareham News

WAREHAM (CBS) – A hunter was shot in the shoulder Wednesday afternoon in Wareham.

It happened Around 2:30 p.m. in a wooded area on Charlotte Furnace Road.

A hunter was injured after being shot in the shoulder in Wareham. (WBZ-TV)

Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

Wareham Police said the shooting appears to have been accidental and Environmental Police will handle the investigation. Both involved hunters were wearing their required orange clothing during the incident.

Police inspect guns after a hunter was shot in the shoulder. (WBZ-TV)

The hunter’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

No further information is currently available.

