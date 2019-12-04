



BOSTON (CBS) – An investigation is underway as a 12-week-old puppy is being treated for “injuries so severe that she may never recover.” Authorities want to know who apparently burned and injured “Ramona,” who is staying at the MSPCA-Angell Medical Center in Boston.

A woman walking her dog in Acton found the puppy last month near a trail in the woods. Ramona was wagging her tail but couldn’t walk and had several open wounds. The woman called police and drove the puppy to the MSPCA.

More than 40% of Ramona’s body is covered in apparent chemical burns.

“Not only is she dealing with these horrendous skin wounds, but she also has a broken left front elbow, which started to heal improperly, so we may need to amputate that leg,” said MSPCA shelter veterinarian Rebecca Fellman in a statement.

Ramona also has possible bite wounds that are believed to have come from another animal.

Acton police have opened an animal cruelty investigation and there is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction. Anyone with information should call 978-929-7711.

The puppy will have to stay at the MSPCA for at least four months. The organization is fundraising to offset the cost of her care, which is expected to be over $4,000.

“Obviously we very much hope we can get to the stage where we place her into an adoptive home because, after all she’s been through, she deserves that more than anything,” Fellman said.

Anyone who wants to help Ramona can donate here.