BROOKLINE (CBS) – Route 9 in Brookline is shut down in both directions after multiple manhole explosions were reported. Firefighters responded to the area between Cypress and Brington Rd shortly after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday night.
“Once the companies pulled on scene they noticed a power outage in the neighborhood,” said Brookline Fire Deputy Chief Patrick Canney. “As they were on scene we had multiple manhole explosions.”
Electrical and gas companies were called in to investigate. Canney said there were explosions in at least four manholes.
There are no reports of any injuries, but there were windows damaged on homes and businesses.
The explosions happened during rush hour traffic. Deputy Chief Canney said it was “very lucky” nobody was injured.
“People all over town heard this explosion,” Canney said.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
