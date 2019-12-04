Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A 58-year-old man is accused of attacking another man in Roxbury with a snow shovel and box cutter during Tuesday’s snowstorm.
Police responded to the assault at the corner of Tremont and Prentiss Street just before noon and found a man bleeding heavily from his head. The man was struck in the head with the shovel then slashed over his eye with the box cutter. He was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.
The suspect, 58-year-old Eddie Smith of Boston, fled on foot but was caught in Dudley Square. Officers located the box cutter and snow shovel.
Smith was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and mayhem.
Police did not release a motive for the assault.
You must log in to post a comment.