SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are looking for help tracking down a driver who hit a woman in South Boston and took off.
The 60-year-old woman was crossing Day Boulevard near K Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a car and knocked to ground. Police said the driver turned left onto L Street and then took a right onto Columbia Road.
The woman, who has not been identified, was rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.
State Police have released surveillance photos of the car they’re searching for, believed to be a mid-to-late-2000s Lincoln Town Car, possibly silver or light beige in color.
“The vehicle has dark tint on its rear passenger windows and its rear window, but no tint on the front windows,” State Police said in a statement. “Also of note, the vehicle sustained damage to its front driver’s side in the crash, and the driver’s sideview mirror was broken off in the impact and was recovered at the scene.”
Anyone with information should call investigators at 617-740-7710.
You must log in to post a comment.