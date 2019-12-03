BOLTON (CBS) — Massachusetts saw its first significant snowstorm of the season this week. And with that comes drivers who don’t put in the effort to clean the snow off their car before hitting the road.
State Police shared a photo of a snow-covered car that was pulled over around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Route 117 in Bolton.
“And so it begins. . . ” Trooper Dustin Fitch tweeted.
And so it begins….. 🤦🏻♂️. #ClearSnowBeforeYouGo! pic.twitter.com/gvcHM1tJm5
— Dustin Fitch (@DustinGFitch) December 3, 2019
The driver was not cited and instead allowed to clear snow off their car. Police said this was one of many snow-covered vehicles seen on the road Tuesday.
Massachusetts drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200.
