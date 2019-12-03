David Ortiz, Manny Ramirez Headline Red Sox Hall Of Fame Class Of 2020There is some serious star power heading into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2020. Five new members will be enshrined next year, headlined by David Ortiz and Manny Ramirez.

Kevin Garnett Explains Why Kyrie Irving Wasn't A Good Fit In BostonThe Boston Celtics are done talking about Kyrie Irving. But former Celtics are not.

Gordon Hayward Takes Some Light Contact In Practice, Looks To Ramp Up RehabGordon Hayward is getting closer to a return to the Celtics lineup, and took another step forward on Tuesday.

'Offensive Line Struggles,' Receivers' Weak Routes Key Reasons For Patriots Offensive Struggles Says Brandon MarshallInside the NFL analyst and former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall weighs in on the Patriots' struggles.

How Patriots Can Clinch A Playoff Berth In Week 14The New England Patriots will look to clinch a playoff spot this weekend. Again.