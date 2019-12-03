BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are done talking about Kyrie Irving. But former Celtics are not.
Kevin Garnett has now weighed in on Irving’s offseason departure, and he put it in a way only Kevin Garnett can. KG wasn’t surprised to see Irving leave Boston for Brooklyn over the summer, because he doesn’t think Irving could handle the spotlight that comes with wearing a Celtics uniform.
“Boston’s a tough town, dawg. You have to have some major cojones to be there,” Garnett told the New York Daily News when asked if Irving had the mental fortitude to handle playing in Boston. “You got to want that. The people want it for you. That’s why Paul (Pierce) is perfect for it. Paul wants the shot every time. Like, ‘You’re 0-for-14.’ And he’s like, ‘I know, but they WANT it.'”
So there you have it, from a guy who definitely had what it took to handle playing in Boston. Garnett was never afraid to speak his mind as a player, and that hasn’t stopped now that he’s retired.
You must log in to post a comment.