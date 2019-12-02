



BOSTON (CBS) — The first winter storm of the season caused big problems at a lot of airports across the country, and Logan Airport in Boston was no exception.

“There was about a 45-minute delay on the runway. We had to be deiced,” said Jordan Rosen, who arrived in Boston Monday.

“You couldn’t see anything at all until you got way down. So I kept looking out the window kind of looking at the ground,” said another traveler.

The big board in Terminal A tells the story of many delayed flights coming in and going out.

“I’m a little worried, to be honest with you,” said Brad Bunting.

At one point Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration said flights arriving at Logan were delayed nearly two hours on average.

And check out the tweet from a guy trying to leave Logan. He said there were 14 hours of delays, misinformation and no clear options for escape.

@JetBlue on FL #833 from Boston. Feeling like a hostage-like situation. 14 hours of delays, misinformation, and no clear options for escape. Operations were a mess, I could have made new travel arrangements, instead spent hours in disbelief as we timed out on 3 diff. crews. — David Feliciano (@dmfelicia) December 2, 2019

By Monday afternoon, delays were more in the half-hour to 45-minute range, but some travelers were wary as the next storm descends on us.

“I think there’s a storm coming in so who knows if I get back to Detroit tomorrow. I brought an extra set of clothes,” said Michelle Aerbersold with a smile.

One couple was trying to get home to San Jose after a Thanksgiving stay in Newton. They came to Logan on Monday, for a flight on Tuesday. “We’re not used to all the snow because we’re from California. So we decided to leave Newton a day early to come to the airport hotel so we can get out on our flight tomorrow morning if it goes,” said Becky Zeren.

Nearly 200 flights were canceled at Logan since the storm started Sunday. With another storm hitting, you can’t go wrong with the advice: check with your airline before heading to the airport.