WELLFLEET (CBS) – A dead shark washed up intact on a Cape Cod beach Sunday. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the photo taken by national park rangers of the 6-foot porbeagle.
The shark was found about a half mile north of Marconi Beach. The cause of death is unknown.
A 6 foot deceased porbeagle shark was found 1/2 mile north of Marconi Beach today. Cause of death unknown. @MassDMF has been notified. Photo credit @CapeCodNPS’ Rangers. pic.twitter.com/HnZlCc92Gv
— Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) December 1, 2019
The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has been notified about the discovery.
The Conservancy tagged a record number of sharks off Cape Cod this year, and the season continued into November.
