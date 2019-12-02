WEATHER ALERT:Storm Part 2 Could Bring Significant Snow To Eastern Massachusetts
WELLFLEET (CBS) – A dead shark washed up intact on a Cape Cod beach Sunday. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared the photo taken by national park rangers of the 6-foot porbeagle.

The shark was found about a half mile north of Marconi Beach. The cause of death is unknown.

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries has been notified about the discovery.

The Conservancy tagged a record number of sharks off Cape Cod this year, and the season continued into November.

