BOSTON (CBS) – A number of New England communities have landed on WalletHub’s list of “2019’s Safest Cities In America.” The personal finance website looked at the home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety of 182 cities across the country.
Three cities to the north came in the Top 10: South Burlington, Vt. (5); Nashua, N.H. (8) and Warwick, R.I. (10). Warwick and Nashua had some of the fewest assaults per capita of any city on the list.
Worcester came in at 26th, with the third-lowest percentage of uninsured residents in the country.
Boston placed 99th. It scored near the bottom of the list when it comes to home and community safety, but finished 7th nationwide for financial safety.
Boston was also tied for 4th for fewest traffic fatalities per capita, but finished tied with multiple cities for the most hate crimes per capita.
WalletHub determined that Columbia, Maryland was the safest city overall. See the full list here.
