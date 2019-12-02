



BOSTON (CBS) — Antonio Brown is making it abundantly clear that he wants back on the New England Patriots.

As the Patriots were in the final minutes of their 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday night, Brown set out a flurry of tweets aimed at the team. The one that got the most attention — and some much-needed chuckles during an otherwise frustrating night for Patriots fans — was a video of his Patriots highlights set to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Well played, AB. Well played.

That was one of five tweets that Brown sent out in a 15-minute span, though the timing was a bit off considering that was when the New England offense started to get their wheels going (which was too little, too late). But his point is clear: The Pats offense needs him back, and Brown wants a reunion with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Brown played just one game during his 11 days with the Patriots, recording four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He was released by the team late in Week 3 after he sent threatening texts to a woman who had accused him of making unwanted sexual advances, which came to light after he was sued for sexual assault and rape by another woman. Brown met with the NFL last month as part of the league’s investigation, but remains unsigned.