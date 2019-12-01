BOSTON (CBS) – The first significant snow storm of the season arrived and dumped several inches of snow across southern New England late Sunday night into Monday morning. More snow is expected late Monday into Tuesday as well.
How much did you get?
Here are the latest snowfall totals from the National Weather Service, Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers.
Westboro: 6.8″
Westfield: 6.0″
South Hadley: 5.8″
Warren: 5.8″
Hopkinton: 5.5″
Worcester – Vernon Hill: 5.5″
Littleton: 5.0″
Winchendon: 5.0″
Spencer: 5.0″
Hudson: 5.0″
Wayland: 5.0″
Holden: 5.0″
Franklin: 4.8″
Grafton: 4.8″
Dracut, MA: 4.7″
Ware: 4.5″
Clinton, MA: 4.3″
Wilmington: 4.0″
Boylston: 4.0″
North Reading: 3.8″
Methuen: 3.0″
Foxboro, MA: 3.0″
Malden: 2.0″
East Boxford, MA: 2.0″
