Bruins Win 7th Straight, Rally For 3-1 Win Over CanadiensDavid Backes scored the deciding goal in his first game in nearly a month, David Pastrnak added his league-leading 25th goal, and the Boston Bruins won their seventh straight game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 Sunday night.

Marcus Smart May Miss Time After Taking Shot To Abdomen During Celtics Win Over KnicksMarcus Smart has taken a beating this season, and his latest bump may cost the Celtics guard some time. Smart took a blow to the abdomen in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Knicks and did not return.

Texans Linebackers Dress Up As SWAT Team Ahead Of Sunday Night Football Vs. PatriotsHalloween was over a month ago, but that didn't stop the Houston Texans from playing dress up ahead of Sunday night's game against the New England Patriots.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics To 113-104 Win Over KnicksJayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Boston Celtics rallied past the New York Knicks 113-104 on Sunday.

Sanu, Dorsett Both Active For Patriots Against TexansThe New England Patriots are a bit under the weather, but there were no surprises on the team's inactive list for Sunday night's game against the Texans.