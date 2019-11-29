PEABODY (CBS) — Thousands are hitting the malls and stores for Black Friday deals. WBZ-TV caught up with some shoppers who braved the crowds. With door-buster deals and shoppers with bags under their arms and eyes, holiday shopping is in full swing.

At the Northshore Mall in Peabody, the parking lot is full and retailers are busy. General Manager Mark Whiting says they’ve been planning for this day all year. “We also added in more entertainment and more restaurants so it is a total consumer experience.”

Anastasia Roukliotis and her daughter Christine said they found some great deals.

“It’s been busy but not overwhelming and I am very excited about the prices,” Roukliotis said.

“This is my first Black Friday and I just love shopping,” Christine said.

At the Northshore Mall, doors opened at 12 a.m. The mall had a steady stream of shoppers, some of which have their own philosophy when it comes to Black Friday shopping.

Four women turned Black Friday into a tradition by creating their own team. There’s Christine, the smart one, who chooses the location. Sally, the fast one, who grabs the deals. Michelle, the loud one, who causes confusion. And JoAnne, the little one, who cuts through the crowds. Their day started at 4 a.m.

“To get the discounts we put our goods together,” Michelle said.

“We go in and find what we want while one of us waits in the line to make sure we don’t wait in long lines,” JoAnne said.

And if any shoppers didn’t get what they need, they still have 25 more days until Christmas.

“They (retailers) are upbeat because the consumer is upbeat,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Massachusetts Retailers Association. “Incomes are up and people are out there spending and that bodes well for 2020.”