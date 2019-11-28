



BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re looking for something fun to do this long holiday weekend, how about some incredible light displays, a winter wonderland and some special events at Faneuil Hall?

ZOOLIGHTS

ZooLights dazzles visitors of all ages each holiday season! Stroll along tree-lined paths lit by thousands of twinkling lights, where you’ll see black bears, a bald eagle, Canada lynx, arctic foxes, and even reindeer. Enjoy more festive fun by warming up by the fire pits and toasting marshmallows for s’mores (available for purchase). Children will want to make sure they visit with Santa, who awaits their arrival in Santa’s Castle. Jolly Old St. Nick will be available for photos through December 24. See below for our full schedule of events and activities.

https://www.zoonewengland.org/engage/zoolights/

When: Nov. 22- Jan. 4 (open daily from 5pm-9pm, closed Nov. 28 and Dec. 24)

Where: Stone Zoo (149 Pond St, Stoneham, MA)

Tickets: At the Gate- Adult: $14.95, Children: $12.95

WINTER WONDERLAND

Winter Wonderland is Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Tower Hill is closed on Dec. 24, 25, and 31). Visitors pay general admission upon arrival and must depart the property by 3 p.m. Members and Boylston residents receive free admission to Winter Wonderland and many more year round benefits – become a member today!

https://www.towerhillbg.org/2019/11/12/winter-wonderlands-daytime-festivities-offer-special-holiday-experience/

When: Wednesdays to Sundays, 10am to 3pm (closed Dec. 24, 25, 31)

Where: Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, MA

Tickets: Adults: $16, Youth: $6, Children 5 and Under: Free

HOLIDAYS AT FANEUIL HALL

The holidays will be in full swing at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and decked out for the joyous season with concerts, special events, holiday pop-up with Santa, “Deck the Hall Stroll” and the return of the spectacular light and sound show Blink! Beginning on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Faneuil Hall Marketplace will feature special sales and promotions among its unique boutique-style stores, pushcarts, national and international brands. The popular Boston Tuba Christmas Concert returns to the Marketplace at 2pm on Saturday, November 30, where more than 150 tuba players will gather outside to play holiday favorites.

During the Thanksgiving weekend, the marketplace will be sparkling with twinkling lights strung all around the property’s trees, leading up to the annual holiday tree lighting on Tuesday, December 3rd when the Blink! show officially kicks off at 7:30pm at Marketplace Center during a live televised program on WBZ-TV/CBS Boston.

www.faneuilhallmarketplace.com

Hosted by WBZ-TV/CBS Boston news anchors Lisa Hughes and David Wade, the WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular television show will feature holiday entertainment from 17-year-old Amanda Mena of Lynn, Mass., runner-up in the 13th season in 2018 of the nationally televised show America’s Got Talent, the Wellesley Community Choir, the Hanover Theatre Christmas Carolers, a special visit from Santa and a segment on the New England Patriot’s Holiday Toy Drive. Sponsors for Blink! show include Chase, WBZ-TV/CBS Boston, Gazit Globe Horizons, Faneuil Hall Marketplace Merchants, RCN and Swank Properties.