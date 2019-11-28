BOSTON (CBS) — The kitchen at Rosie’s Place in Boston was bustling with volunteers who choose to spend their Thanksgiving lending a helping hand to others.

Chef Anthony Williams, the man in charge, holds moments like this close to his heart.

“Growing up in the city, growing up we didn’t have a lot, having to come to a shelter with my mother. So in order to come back and give back, to do this is great,” Williams said.

Volunteers set the tables and prepped the breakfast, complete with fresh fruit, eggs, and turkey bacon.

Dara Frederick has been volunteering at Rosie’s Place for the past five years. As a mother, she said it’s become a family tradition.

“We spend Thanksgiving day with these women, young, old, you know and it’s just a great time. We enjoy being with them, we look forward to it and then Thanksgiving is on Friday for us,” Frederick said.

Also in the kitchen: City Councilwomen Liz Braedon, Michelle Wu, and Annissa Essaibi-George.

“It’s just important for us to be here to celebrate the holiday with all of our residents across the city,” said Essaibi-George.

Everyone was pitching in for what truly matters most on Thanksgiving.

Frederick said, “It’s just about teaching and showing folks that that’s how you give thanks, you take time away from what you do and you give back to others.”

Williams added, “It’s that homey feeling sitting down and eating with your friends and your family. Having a good meal and just enjoying your time. Not thinking about what you have to go through when you leave here.”

Rosie’s Place also serves a Thanksgiving lunch and dinner.