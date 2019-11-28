Comments
CONCORD (CBS) — On Thanksgiving, one baby just could not wait to be born. He came into this world on the Concord Rotary on the way to the hospital.
Baby Hunter’s mother, Alyssa Sugrue, was in labor as she was being driven to Emerson Hospital.
But instead of the hospital, Hunter was born in the passenger seat on the way there.
The family enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner made by family members together at the hospital.
The newborn is the Tyngsboro family’s third child. One more blessing to be thankful for.
