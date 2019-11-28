SALEM, N.H. (CBS) Black Friday began on Thursday at Best Buy in Salem, N.H. The doors opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and shoppers were ready. They streamed into the store and immediately snapped up bargains.

Big screen TVs were really in demand, but that wasn’t all.

“We came in for a laptop, and we decided to pick up a soundbar too,” one woman said.

Dozens of shoppers had lined up outside in chilly temperatures waiting for the store to open. One was after a laptop, the other a TV.

They headed out before the turkey was even cold, and in some other cases, the Thanksgiving dinner was put on hold.

“It’s not too cold. It’s not the first time I’ve done it,” said one shopper who was one of the first in line.

He had arrived about 24 hours earlier and said he would have his holiday dinner later.

Black Friday is expected to be busier than ever this year. One reason could be fewer shopping days, because Thanksgiving fell so late in the calendar.

As a local couple left the store carrying an HDTV, they said the visit had been worth it, but added they “still have a lot of shopping to do.”