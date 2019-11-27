Earl Thomas: Ravens Will Be Playing In The Super BowlConfidence is riding high in the Baltimore locker room ... to the point where veteran safety Earl Thomas is already making Super plans for February.

James White's 2019 Breakout Game Should Come Sunday Vs. TexansWith the offense limping a bit over the past month, the Texans' porous pass defense is exactly what the Patriots need. James White may be the biggest beneficiary.

Several Players Missing From Wednesday's Patriots PracticeThere was only a light serving of Patriots on the practice field Wednesday morning.

Kemba Walker Feeling Good After Neck Injury, Says He Could Have Played MondayKemba Walker is feeling good after suffering a neck sprain last week, but he wouldn't say for sure if he would suit up for the Celtics Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets.

NFL Picks: Questioning Why Detroit Lions Play Every Thanksgiving, And Ignoring Dallas' DysfunctionIt's Thanksgiving, which means three things: food, family, and football. Unfortunately, for the 10,000th year in a row, that football will include Detroit Lions football -- the worst type of football there is.