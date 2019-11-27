BOSTON (CBS) — Ride-share company Uber is offering free and discounted rides in many communities across Massachusetts on Nov. 27 to try to discourage drunk driving on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.
The discounted rides are being offered in conjunction with Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD). All of Berkshire, Franklin, Hamden, Hampshire and Worcester counties are eligible for the discount, as well as Ashland, Holliston, Framingham, Medfield, Millis, Natick, Sherborn, Sudbury and Wayland.
Riders can unlock the discount by using promo code SAFERIDEMA19. The code will discount the ride up to $10, so rides under $10 are free.
The discount is available from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.
Last year, the company offered this program in eastern Massachusetts.
The night before Thanksgiving, also called “Blackout Wednesday,” is one of the heaviest drinking nights of the year. According to a news release, more than 1,000 people die nationally between Thanksgiving and New Years om drunk driving crashes. Thanksgiving Eve is the deadliest night of them all.
You must log in to post a comment.