HAVERHILL (CBS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in an accident at a bridge construction project in Haverhill Wednesday morning.
It happened at a bridge on Interstate 495 at Bank Road in Haverhill just before 10 a.m.
For reasons still under investigation, the two workers fell from the bucket of a lift truck as they were working on a bridge over the Merrimack River, according to Massachusetts State Police. They said the workers fell onto a barge below.
According to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, one person died at the scene. The other was rushed to a Boston hospital on a medical rescue helicopter with serious injuries.
A spokesperson for SPS New England, the construction contractor for the project, told WBZ-TV the two workers were subcontractors from another company.
The state department of transportation released a statement Wednesday morning: “The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is sad to confirm that two employees working for MassDOT’s contractor on a barge at the I-495 Haverhill Bridge Replacement Project were injured this morning and one employee has died. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will be cooperating fully with OSHA and other authorities in determining what occurred to lead to this tragedy.”
The $110 million dollar project involves removing and replacing entire bridge.
No further information has been released at this point in the investigation.
