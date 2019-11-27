By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — When Kemba Walker collapsed after colliding with teammate/brick wall Semi Ojeleye on Friday night, the Celtics feared the worst. But it’s looking like Boston’s star point guard will only miss one game with because of his nasty neck sprain.
The Celtics are listing Walker as probable for Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden. His return to the floor should be a big boost for Boston, which needed everything they had Monday night in a one-point victory over the Sacramento Kings.
Walker hasn’t missed many games throughout his career, but the fact that he’ll potentially suit up less than a week after that scary injury is pretty miraculous. Walker was motionless on the floor in Denver after he ran head-first into Ojeleye and had to be carted off the court. But doctors revealed Monday that there was no serious injury from the collision, and there was even a chance Walker could have played Monday night.
The Celtics held him out as a precaution, but now it appears Walker is ready to go as Boston starts a home-and-home against the Nets.
The matchup could have had a little more juice to it, but Kyrie Irving didn’t make the trip due to a “shoulder injury.” Irving has missed the last six games for Brooklyn, and the to surprise of no one in Boston, the Nets have won five of those contests.
Not being able to greet Irving with a smattering of boos will disappoint Celtics fans, but getting Walker back on the court is a decent consolation prize Wednesday.
