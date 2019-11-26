



BOSTON (CBS) — Most NBA stars live pretty lavish lifestyles, and much of their ridiculously high paychecks never see the bank. That is not the case with Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Tatum has taken a page out of Rob Gronkowski’s career playbook and is saving every penny he makes in the NBA. That means all of his $7.38 million salary from the Celtics this season goes straight into the bank. The 21-year-old discussed his financial gameplan with Maverick Carter on a recent episode of Uninterrupted’s “Kneading Dough.”

“All the money I get from the Celtics, I put it in a savings account,” said Tatum, via CNBC.

Gronkowski, the now-retired Patriots tight end, had the same approach during his NFL career, putting all of his game checks in the bank. Like Gronk did throughout his career, Tatum is currently living off his endorsement deals, which include Gatorade and Honey Dew Donuts.

Tatum can thank his mother, Brandy Cole, for his financial guidance. She has been his inspiration throughout his life, and is now acting as his financial advisor.

But just because he’s putting those big NBA checks in the bank doesn’t mean Tatum isn’t living the life of an NBA star. He bought his mother an Escalade after he was drafted No. 3 overall by the Celtics in 2017, and a Range Rover for himself. He also admits that he likes to look good, some his leftover cash usually goes toward his wardrobe.

“I didn’t make all this money to save it all,” said Tatum. “The thing I spend most of my extra, extra money on is, I like wearing nice clothes.”

Tatum has one more year left on his deal (at $9.897 million) before he hits restricted free agency. With those game checks going right into a savings account, Tatum should be wearing nice clothing for years to come.