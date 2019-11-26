Comments
CANTON (CBS) – Police are looking for the people involved in a shooting that left a young woman wounded in Canton.
The 20-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was leaving a friend’s house on York Street around 10 p.m. Monday when she was shot in the calf.
Police said it appears the shots came from people in two cars who were shooting at each other. Several homes and cars were also hit in the gunfire.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.
Investigators spent hours combing the area for evidence.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
