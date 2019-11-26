BRAINTREE (CBS) — Massachusetts State Police and Braintree Police are searching for multiple people Tuesday afternoon. State Police said the suspects were involved in a shooting.
Their car was found on Allen Street in Braintree but the suspects continued to run away.
According to Braintree police, the pursuit may have started in Plymouth.
“One possible suspect has been detained,” State Police said.
The State Police helicopter and K9 units are assisting in the search. In the meantime, Braintree High School is keeping students inside for a “remain in place” as police “are dealing with an issue near Weymouth Landing with suspects at large.”
